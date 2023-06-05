UrduPoint.com

DNC Foils Bid To Smuggle Heroin Abroad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday claimed to have foiled an attempt to smuggle 60 capsules of heroin abroad.

The Narcotics Control Officer Zahid Iqbal and other relevant officials acting on a tip-off apprehended the two drug smugglers from Haji Camp Stop here in a bid to smuggle the drug to Dubai.

During the initial investigation, the drug peddlers informed that they had swallowed the capsules.

The two persons were taken to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) where the capsules were recovered from their stomachs.

Later on, after the identification of the drug peddlers police also arrested their two facilitators and started an investigation.

