Do' Not Eat Too Much Meat On Eid

6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

Do' not eat too much meat on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Doctors observed that meat lovers can fall prey to several diseases during Eid ul Azha if they eat excessive amounts of meat as doing so can cause diarrhea, vomiting, high blood pressure and excess uric acid in the body.

Doctors have recommended that people should be wary of eating large amounts of meat. They suggest that people should attempt to maintain a balanced diet which consists of both meat and fruits and vegetables, among other things, to prevent any ailments associated with eating too much meat.

Dr Sheikh Muhammad Naseem Medical Officer, British High Commission told that people should eat less meat. He said that people should take care to properly prepare and cook the meat before consumption.

He said that the meat should be frozen soon after the sacrifice to preserve its nutritional value and to avoid an infestation of germs on it.

He said that half-frozen meat could cause diarrhea and suggested that people cook the meat again after freezing.

He said that the people suffering from blood pressure, diabetes and excessive uric acid must avoid overeating meat, adding that they people should clean their teeth after eating meat as this could help them avoid catching diseases.

Naseem said that Eidul Azha should be celebrated with special precautions about health, as excessive use of red meat, salt and chilies' could increase stomach acidity and could be dangerous for those with of regurgitation problems, stomach ulcers, diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis and liver, renal or cardiac problems.

