Do not keep cotton crop water stressed during boll formation stage, experts advise farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts have advised the farmers not to let the cotton crop water at the ongoing important stage of boll formation, however, stressed on mandatory water scouting before irrigation for need-based feeding.

In an advisory issued here Thursday, experts said that water be applied to the crop preferably in the evening.

Farmers must do pest scouting twice a week and consult local agriculture officials in case of pest incidence reaching economic threshold level (ETL) for application of spray.

Experts said, farmers must not repeat pesticides of the same group pleading that it can increase resistance among enemy pests against the pesticides. In case of pink bollworm attack above ETL, farmers spray GemaSai Belothrin at the rate of 100 ml per acre in the first week of September.

Spray of Plants extracts i.e tobacco 600 grams, colocynth (Kodtumma) 600 gram, Neem 600 gram, Aak (Sodom Apple) 600 gram and Asafoetida (Hing) 10 gram per acre be applied four days later. Spinetoram spray be applied at the rate of 100 ml per acre after three days and then plant extracts' spray be repeated after four days.

Fifth spray, Delta Methrine 250 ml per acre and TriEzoPhops 600 ml per acre, be applied after three days, experts said.

Moreover, farmers should also apply pheromone traps to keep crop safe from pink bollworm. At harvest stage, farmers must pay attention to picking of contamination-free cotton to get premium price.