Do not leave your belief, neither tease others: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Wednesday the state had a clear narrative that not to leave your belief and neither hurt the feelings of others.

Talking to the media after attending peace conference regarding Muharramul Haram, he said that law violators would never be spared. He said that there were few people who were responsible for evil in the society. He said that positive speakers should always be encouraged.

He informed an effective communication system had been set up in every district for sustainable peace on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ashrafi said the first point of religious code of conduct was to respect all sacred things of every sect.

He said that Shia and Sunni, both were agreed that whoever was involved in blasphemy of any sacred place, personality or thing had no relations with them. "We should describe the virtues of holy personalities, " he said.

"I miss DIG Ahmad Mubeen very much", he said and added the police had made great sacrifices for peace.

To a question, he said that Pakistan was the biggest peace seekers in Afghanistan.

He said the nation had not forgotten the incidents that befell on it as enemies intentionally targeted Pakistanis. He urged zakirs and scholars to speak positively.

Ashrafi said that next Friday should be observed in the name of unity.

He requested the citizens that in case any malicious thing came up on social media, send it to the Ulema before spreading it.

"We must cooperate with each other without any discrimination as the state got powerful with support of the nation", he said.

He said the government machinery was always available for round the clock.

To another question, he said that the case against eight-year-old boy was wrongly registered in Rahim Yar Khan.

He said the government had compensated the temple and handed it over to the Hindu community after renovation.

"False FIRs would not be allowed against anyone, " he said.

He said the government would only implement whatever decided in the constitution.