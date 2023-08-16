Do not let cotton crop deficient in water, fertilizers at fruit stage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Cotton crop is undergoing a healthy fruit stage under favourable weather conditions with formation of fruit, buds and bolls in full swing and farmers must not keep crop deficient in water and fertilizers at this stage.

These views were expressed by experts at the 9th farmers technical advisory committee meeting chaired via video link by Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) here on Wednesday.

The cotton experts' finalized recommendations for next fifteen days for cotton crop management applicable till August 31.

Dr. Zahid Mahmood said that in case of rains farmer should not let water standing and drain it out to avoid chances of plant wilting.

Virus affected crop should get water and fertilizers in suitable quantity to lessen disease impact.

Water and fertilizers be also applied in case of low or no growth.

If crop witnesses vegetative growth with low fruit bearing then farmers should apply some suitable growth retardent after consulting agriculture officials.

Farmers should perform hoeing to remove weeds.

The experts said that steps to remove weeds and application of pesticides should be completed before rain.

In case of crop at maturity stage, farmers should perform picking before rain.

Quality of fiber and seed from bolls affected by rain is usually compromised, the experts said and advised farmers not to keep seed from such bolls for sowing.

Seed from bolls hit by pink bollworm or dusky cotton bug should also be avoided for sowing.

Cotton picking should first target healthy and open bolls and then Phutti be exposed before sunlight to reduce moisture.

Crop bearing fruit in good number must not remain deficient in Nitrogenous fertilizers.

To trigger more fruit, farmers should apply spray of 250gm Zinc Sulphate, 300gm Magnesiun Sulphate, and 150gm Borex in 100 litres of water per acre.

A solution of two kilogram Urea can also be added to the solution to get good results.

In case of crop turning yellow after rain, farmers should prepare separate solutions of Two kilogram Urea, and 300gm Magnessiun Sulphate and mix it in 100 liters of water.

This solution be sprayed on the affected crop per acre.

The crop that did not receive Potassium fertilizers earlier must get 10 kilogram Potassium Sulphate per acre through Irrigation.

In areas where pest attack has been witnessed, farmers should consult agriculture officials to apply suitable pesticides.