Do you know what is Qatar’s most popular thing in Pakistan?

Sabir Shakir recalls funny conversation between PM Imran, Qatari Emir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) Renowned journalist Sabir Shakir has narrated a funny incident regarding the recent visit of Qatari Emir.

He said that he also accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan when he visited Qatar. During that visit, when the prime minister was served dinner, he had a casual chat with the Qatari Emir.

The prime minister asked him, “Do you know what the most popular Qatari thing in Pakistan is?”

The Qatari Emir asked with curiosity. The prime minister then replied, “Qatari letter.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other people present there was shocked to hear this comment from prime minister. However, the Qatari Emir laughed at it and the conversation ended.

Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, accompanied by a high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials, visited Pakistan on the invitation of the Prime Minister.

During his stay, the Emir of Qatar held talks with the Prime Minister and met President Dr Arif Alvi.

The President also conferred Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Emir of Qatar Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a special investiture ceremony.

During his visit, the two sides discussed ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership. Pakistan and Qatar also signed MoUs/agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.