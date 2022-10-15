UrduPoint.com

Doaba City Becomes Tehsil Of District Hangu: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 06:53 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir on Saturday said the status of third largest city of district Hangu 'Doaba' has been upgraded in to tehsil level.

In a statement issued by KP Information Directorate, CM aide expressed these views while addressing a public gathering held at Doaba tehsil. He thanked Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for fulfilling long standing demands of the people of the area.

He said earlier Doaba tehsil was the part of Tall tehsil; however, district Hangu has three tehsils now after the up-gradation of Doaba city into tehsil level.

He said six union councils including Sarozai, Naryab, Zargari, Shanawari, Torowari, Karbogha Sharif were included in Doaba tehsil.

Zahoor Shakir said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has taken concrete steps for the development of rural areas of the province and record uplift schemes have been initiated in all sectors such as health, education, tourism and local government.

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
