Doable security plan ahead of Ramazan ordered

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisal Rana ordered officials to form a doable security plan ahead of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak keeping in view Coronavirus SOPs issued by health department.

Addressing a meeting at his office on Friday, Faisal Rana said that police officials to constitute a flexible plan in view of third wave of global pandemic.

He directed police to respond swiftly call received at police helpline 15 adding that the instructions received from central police office Lahore with respect to investigation must be followed in letter and spirit.

The RPO instructed SHOs to ensure their regular availability in police stations to further improve interaction with public and timings of presence should be conveyed through social and other media.