UrduPoint.com

DOAM All Set To Preserve KP Heritage Sites

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 02:00 PM

DOAM all set to preserve KP heritage sites

Directorate of Archeology and Museums,KP (DOAM) is all set to preserve various archeological sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Takht-i-Bai, Amluk Dara, a buddhist site at Swat Valley and several in other provinces aiming to promote traditional heritage of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Directorate of Archeology and Museums,KP (DOAM) is all set to preserve various archeological sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Takht-i-Bai, Amluk Dara, a buddhist site at Swat Valley and several in other provinces aiming to promote traditional heritage of the country.

Talking to APP, official of DOAM Mehmood Raza said,"Archaeological conservation is a profession devoted to the preservation of the archaeological record including large-scale features such as sites, structures, landscapes as well as artifacts".

He said archaeological remains are found throughout the of the country in areas of past and current human habitation. Archaeological explorations uncover artifacts found in wide-ranging places, from objects buried deep under the sea and in the most extreme environments that humans have explored.

Raza further informed that excavation allows us to learn a great deal about the history through studying archaeological remains and their context, exposing artifacts that have been buried can cause rapid and irreversible deterioration.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat SITE All From

Recent Stories

Man gets life term in murder case

Man gets life term in murder case

2 minutes ago
 Indian court upholds Karnataka state ban on Hijab ..

Indian court upholds Karnataka state ban on Hijab in schools

14 minutes ago
 Mongolia reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases ..

Mongolia reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close higher ahead of Fed meeting

Tokyo shares close higher ahead of Fed meeting

2 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman vows to expand PSL in competition wit ..

PCB Chairman vows to expand PSL in competition with IPL

36 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan condoles death of PTI social media ..

CM Mahmood Khan condoles death of PTI social media activist Bilal Sahil

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>