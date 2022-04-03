DOAM committed to restore,preserve rich Ghandara heritage

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government are committed to restoring and preserving the rich heritage of the Gandhara civilization's famous art and Buddhist cultural specimens to transform the province's tourist center.

Talking to APP, an official of DOAM Raza Mehmood said,"Peshawar Museum is notable for its collection of Buddhist artwork dating from the ancient Gandhara region." He said the Museum initially had only one exhibition hall and now it was further expanded with the construction of a new block with two galleries, two halls for the museum's collection in storage, offices for the provincial directorate of archaeology.

The historic exhibition hall was also renovated at that time. He said Peshawar Museum has one of the largest and most extensive collections of Gandhara art of the Buddhist period and is considered to be one of the biggest collections of Buddhist objects in the world.

He further informed that the museum also contains the largest collection of Gautama Buddha, Buddhist stone sculptures, terracotta figurines, and other Buddhist objects.

The display of Gandhara art in the main hall includes Buddha's life stories, miracles, worship of symbols, relic caskets, and individual standing Buddha sculptures.

The ethnological objects of that period are also exhibited in the museum, he said.

