DOAM Continue To Preserve Historical Monuments, Archaeological Sites

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Museum, the Federal Department of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) is preserving historical monuments and archaeological sites in the country.

Pursuance of a uniform national policy of field researches such as archaeological explorations and excavations being carried out by DOAM.

According to an official, DOAM usually collaborate with foreign archaeological missions to regulate their activities under the uniform policy and� working at various sites in Pakistan.

DOAM also exercise control over dealing in the export of antiquities and works of art and to regulate chance discoveries and control over movement of cultural property.

DOAM eastablish and maintain� different� museums including the National Museum of Pakistan, Karachi, development of historic house museum and archaeological sites museums andTreatment and Restoration of Antiquities.

������������� He said that DOAM also Protect� world cultural and national heritage and Prohibit and prevent the illicit import, export and transfer of ownership of cultural property, and also do the Protection of cultural property in the Event of armed conflict.

It also follow the Implementation of UNESCO recommendations of archaeological excavations along with Co-ordination with International Bodies such as World Heritage Committee and Inter-Governmental Committee for Restitution of Cultural Property, he stated.

