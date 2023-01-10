UrduPoint.com

DoAM Discovers 38 New Archeological Sites In ICT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Department of Archeology and Museums (DoAM) Islamabad has discovered 38 new archaeological sites in Islamabad Capital Territory during the last five years.

According to an official source, the department has discovered these new archaeological sites with the help of its team of archaeologists.

There were already six archaeological sites in the Federal capital, including Ban Faqiran Stupa, Mai Qamru Mosque, Tomb of Sultan Makrab Khan, Farwala Fort, Rawat Fort and Shahullah Dutta Cave.

After 18th Constitution amendment in 2010, all archaeological sites and monuments were decommissioned and handed over to the respective provinces.

After the devaluation the Department of Archeology and Museums, Islamabad with its mandate and functions and the discovery of new archaeological sites in the capital territory.

