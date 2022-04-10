UrduPoint.com

DOAM Ensuring Towards Upgradation, Restoration Heritage Assets

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

DOAM ensuring towards upgradation, restoration heritage assets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Directorate of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) is committed in contributing towards the upgradation and restoration of museums ,heritage assets and archeological sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Three mosques,two stupas and three museums and the booklets of each site is prepared photographic documentation of all sites completed an official of DOAM told APP.

Peshawar Museum is notable for its collection of Buddhist artwork dating from the ancient Gandhara region.

He said Museum initially had only one exhibition hall and now it was further expanded with the construction of a new block with two galleries, two halls for the museum's collection in storage, offices for the provincial directorate of archaeology.

He said Peshawar Museum has one of the largest and most extensive collections of Gandhara art of the Buddhist period and is considered to be one of the biggest collections of Buddhist objects in the world.

He further informed that the museum also contains the largest collection of Gautama Buddha, Buddhist stone sculptures, terracotta figurines, and other Buddhist objects.

\395 C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:qur/R:qur\778

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa SITE All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

12 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

13 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.