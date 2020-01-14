DOAM establishes book corner at Islamabad museum

Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) have decided to establish the permanent book corner for book lovers of twin cities to satisfy their intellectual appetite

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) have decided to establish the permanent book corner for book lovers of twin cities to satisfy their intellectual appetite.

The book corner has been established in Islamabad Museum that will be offering more than 80 publications along with wide range of books on cultural and ancient history.

Besides featuring the famous books on arts, history, culture and fashion, the book corner also provided various books regarding details of country's archaeological sites including Indus Valley Civilization, Gandhara, Sikh and Hindu monuments.

More than 80 publications on Islamic heritage art and architecture, rules of ancient sites and monuments, survey reports, excavations reports of Banbhore and other related articles and features will also be available at the book corner.