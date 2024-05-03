DOAM expedites work on archeological excavation, documentation of Shah Alla Ditta caves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Department of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM), National Heritage & Culture Division, has expedited work on archeological excavation and documentation Shah Alla Ditta caves.

The work includes geotechnical study of binding materials, construction of drainage works as well as Soft and hard landscaping, an official of DOAM told APP.

Shah Allah Ditta caves are situated on the southern side of the Margalla hills in a small picturesque valley, 14 kilometers northwest of the capital city of Islamabad.

Caves consist of two natural rock shelters of Kanjur stone situated on either side of a natural spring of hot water.

The front side of the eastern cave is covered with a wall of undressed kanjur stone laid in mud mortar. The facade of the cave is covered with mud plaster having many coatings of red color.

In front of the cave are the remains of a paved channel and a square water tank constructed in limestone blocks laid in lime mortar.