DOAM KP Starts Scientific Excavations Of "Baho Buddhist" Site

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:44 PM

Directorate of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday started scientific excavations of "Baho Buddhist" site at Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Directorate of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday started scientific excavations of "Baho Buddhist" site at Swabi.

The site was visited and partially excavated by the British officers of Guide Mess in 1900.

About a century later, the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, has started the proper systematic excavation of the site in June 2021 which is still continuing, said a press release.

The excavation results so far in the discovery of the main stupa, votive stupas and chapels.

The main stupa measures 22 sq meters which is unique in size in the Gandhara region. The antiquities recovered from these structures consisting of stone and stucco sculptures, coins, inscription, beads and pot sherds.

From the numismatic and epi graphic evidence, the site can be dated to 4th, 5th Century A.D.

