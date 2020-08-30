DOAM protects antiques,historical monuments in excellent manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Museum, the Federal Department of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) is controlling over dealing in the export of antiquities and preserving historical monuments and archaeological sites magnificently.

According to an official, DOAM usually collaborate with foreign archaeological missions to regulate their activities under the uniform policy and working at various sites in Pakistan.

DOAM also exercise control over dealing in the export of antiquities and works of art and to regulate chance discoveries and control over movement of cultural property, he said.

Pursuance of a uniform national policy of field researches such as archaeological explorations and excavations being carried out by DOAM.

DOAM establish and maintain different museums including the National Museum of Pakistan, Karachi, development of historic house museum and archaeological sites museums and Treatment and Restoration of Antiquities. He said that DOAM also protect world cultural and national heritage and Prohibit and prevent the illicit import, export and transfer of ownership of cultural property, and also do the Protection of cultural property in the Event of armed conflict.

It also follow the Implementation of UNESCO recommendations of archaeological excavations along with Co-ordination with InternationalBodies such as World Heritage Committee and Inter-GovernmentalCommittee for Restitution of Cultural Property, he stated.