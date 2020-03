DOAM suspends all activities

As part of preventive measures to control spread of Coronavirus, Islamabad Museum DOAM on Thursday suspended all its activities, a press release said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :As part of preventive measures to control spread of Coronavirus, Islamabad Museum DOAM on Thursday suspended all its activities, a press release said.

DOAM has announced that following unfortunate developing situation of Coronavirus, Islamabad Museum will remain closed till 15 April and all activities has been cancelled. Official and public gatherings at Museum has suspended with immediate effect.