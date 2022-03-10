UrduPoint.com

DOAM Taken Various Steps To Preserve 'Takht-i-Bai' Heritage Site

Directorate of Archeology and Museums KP (DOAM) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken various steps in preserving a world heritage site 'Takht-i-Bahi' and committed to ensure a centre of attraction among people as well as foreign tourists

Talking to APP, an official of DOAM Immad Raza Thursday said, "This site is considered among the most important relics of Buddhism and has been exceptionally well-preserved". Adding that the site is also threatened by a number of other factors including uncontrolled vegetation resulting in one of the main causes of decay, inadequate drainage, and lack of security to prevent unauthorized animal and human encroachment and illegal digging. Pollution from local factories and vehicular traffic is also a serious threat adding to the deterioration of the site due to which number of steps has been taken to preserve the heritage worth and dignity.

Immad Raza also informed about the Buddhist ruins of Takht-i-Bahi and neighbouring city remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol are one of the most imposing relics of Buddhism in the Gandhara region of the country.

He said the Buddhist ruins of Takhi-i-Bahi are a monastic complex and is spectacularly positioned on various hilltops ranging from 36.6 metres to 152.4 metres in height, typical for Buddhist sites. The complexes cover an area of around 33ha.

He said the location of Buddhist ruins of Takht-i-Bahi on high hills, it escaped successive invasions and is exceptionally well preserved.

