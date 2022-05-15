UrduPoint.com

DOAM To Hold Workshop On Role Of 'Museums In Community Development ' On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Lok Virsa in collaboration with Department of Archaeology & Museums (DOAM) is planning to organize a one-day training workshop on the "Role of Museums in Community Development" on May 18 to mark International Museum Day.

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is a specialized institution that deals with the research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan's traditional culture which includes both tangible and intangible heritage, said a press release issued here.

Pursuant to its objectives, Lok Virsa has established two national museums of international stature at Islamabad namely Pakistan National Heritage Museum (PNHM) and Pakistan National Monument Museum (PNMM) depicting living cultural traditions and historical heritage of Pakistan presented through three-dimensional creative manner.

Professionals working in different museums are invited to participate in the workshop and benefit from the initiative.

More Stories From Pakistan

