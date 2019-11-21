UrduPoint.com
DOC Seeks Proposals For Development, O&M Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:55 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Thursday, directed all the concerned officers to submit detailed projects through concerning Deputy Commissioners regarding maintenance and repair of provincial and district buildings, provincial and district highways.

Chairing a meeting of Divisional Oversight Committee (DOC) here on Thursday, the Commissioner asked the officials to submit proposal about current as well new development schemes to his office for further consideration.

The next meeting of the DOC would be held after 15 days in which matters would be discussed.

Abbas Baloch also directed all officers to keep in coordination with concerned Deputy Commissioners and discharge their duties with commitment and dedication.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad, Dadu, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and other concerned officers.

