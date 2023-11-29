Open Menu

Docks Police Arrest Two In Motorcycle Theft; Recover Stolen Bike

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Docks police arrest two in motorcycle theft; recover stolen bike

The Docks Police Station apprehended a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Docks Police Station apprehended a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft.

Acting on a tip-off, the arrest took place on Mai Kolachi Road, as confirmed by SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Altash and Akhtar Iqbal.

Upon their arrest, law enforcement recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Notably, the motorcycle found with the accused was reported stolen from the Docks area.

It's worth noting that Altash, one of the arrested individuals, has a history of criminal activities, having been arrested in five separate cases previously.

The apprehended suspects have since been handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Criminals From

Recent Stories

Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be h ..

Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be held on Thursday

22 minutes ago
 LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bus ..

LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bushra-Khawar divorce record

22 minutes ago
 Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian ..

Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian Champions League

23 minutes ago
 PPP determines to complete unfinished mission of Z ..

PPP determines to complete unfinished mission of ZAB, Benazir Bhutto

23 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers arrested

Two drug peddlers arrested

28 minutes ago
 Faryal pays tribute to Shaheed ZAB

Faryal pays tribute to Shaheed ZAB

28 minutes ago
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Har ..

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed highlights y ..

28 minutes ago
 Significant legislations in place to protect, empo ..

Significant legislations in place to protect, empower women: Mushaal

28 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arriv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrives in Dubai to attend COP-28

27 minutes ago
 AJK PM seeks ensuring training curriculum of poli ..

AJK PM seeks ensuring training curriculum of police force harmonious to need of ..

46 minutes ago
 Mines and Minerals dept, Rescue 1122 conduct mock ..

Mines and Minerals dept, Rescue 1122 conduct mock exercise

46 minutes ago
 Illegal immigrants to be repatriated at any cost, ..

Illegal immigrants to be repatriated at any cost, says Achakzai

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan