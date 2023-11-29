Docks police arrest two in motorcycle theft; recover stolen bike

The Docks Police Station apprehended a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Docks Police Station apprehended a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft.

Acting on a tip-off, the arrest took place on Mai Kolachi Road, as confirmed by SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Altash and Akhtar Iqbal.

Upon their arrest, law enforcement recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Notably, the motorcycle found with the accused was reported stolen from the Docks area.

It's worth noting that Altash, one of the arrested individuals, has a history of criminal activities, having been arrested in five separate cases previously.

The apprehended suspects have since been handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for further investigation.