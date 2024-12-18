Doctor among 5 convicted for illegal kidney transplantation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A local court on Wednesday convicted five accused, including a doctor, a nurse and three others, in an illegal kidney transplantation case, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Dr Fawad Mumtaz was sentenced to seven years in prison along with a fine of Rs 1 million under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, and seven years imprisonment under Section 334 of the Pakistan Penal Code while nurse Subiya, Abu Bakr, Sharif and Hasnain were given three years jail term and a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

The Taxila Police had registered the case against the culprits in March 2023, the spokesman said.