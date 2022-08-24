Doctor among six drug peddlers held; 37 kg narcotics recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Narcotics Control Wing Peshawar and Mardan regions apprehended a doctor among six drug peddlers in five different crackdowns, and recovered 37 kg of narcotics.

According to official communiqué issued here on Wednesday, Narcotics Control Wing Mardan arrested Ikhlaq Khan resident of Ghandi with 4.8 kg hashish, Dr Afzal resident of Dhari with 9.6 kg hashish and Shahid resident of Jamrud with one kg ice drug.

Similarly, Excise Police Station Peshawar recovered six kg of fine quality heroin from motor car number WX-154 and arrested a drug peddler Ejaz resident of Hari Pur.

In another crackdown, 12 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused Hamid resident of Rawalpindi and his car RIA-787 was confiscated.

The Narcotics Control department registered cases against all the accused under section 9D of Anti Narcotics Law 2019, and started further investigation.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khalid ur Rehman appreciated the performance of the department and directed the officers to further tighten the noose against drug peddlers.