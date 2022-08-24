UrduPoint.com

Doctor Among Six Drug Peddlers Held; 37 Kg Narcotics Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Doctor among six drug peddlers held; 37 kg narcotics recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Narcotics Control Wing Peshawar and Mardan regions apprehended a doctor among six drug peddlers in five different crackdowns, and recovered 37 kg of narcotics.

According to official communiqué issued here on Wednesday, Narcotics Control Wing Mardan arrested Ikhlaq Khan resident of Ghandi with 4.8 kg hashish, Dr Afzal resident of Dhari with 9.6 kg hashish and Shahid resident of Jamrud with one kg ice drug.

Similarly, Excise Police Station Peshawar recovered six kg of fine quality heroin from motor car number WX-154 and arrested a drug peddler Ejaz resident of Hari Pur.

In another crackdown, 12 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused Hamid resident of Rawalpindi and his car RIA-787 was confiscated.

The Narcotics Control department registered cases against all the accused under section 9D of Anti Narcotics Law 2019, and started further investigation.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khalid ur Rehman appreciated the performance of the department and directed the officers to further tighten the noose against drug peddlers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Police Station Fine Doctor Car Mardan Rawalpindi Jamrud 2019 All From

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

5 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.