Doctor arrested over false medical certificate in Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Dr Muntazir Laghari, a doctor at Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas on Tuesday was arrested by the FIA on charges of issuing a false medical certificate related to the killing of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar in a fake police encounter.

The doctor was remanded to jail for two days by an Anti-Terrorism Court.

In response, doctors and paramedical staff staged a protest, locking down the hospital and demanding Dr. Laghari's immediate release. They claimed that his arrest was unjust, as conducting the post-mortem was part of his professional duty.

