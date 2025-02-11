Open Menu

Doctor Arrested Over False Medical Certificate In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 11:47 PM

Dr Muntazir Laghari, a doctor at Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas on Tuesday was arrested by the FIA on charges of issuing a false medical certificate related to the killing of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar in a fake police encounter

The doctor was remanded to jail for two days by an Anti-Terrorism Court.

In response, doctors and paramedical staff staged a protest, locking down the hospital and demanding Dr. Laghari's immediate release. They claimed that his arrest was unjust, as conducting the post-mortem was part of his professional duty.

