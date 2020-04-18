Doctor coronavirus test negative in Tharparkar: Deputy Commisioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commisioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Saturday said that a doctor tested negative as earlier positive with corona virus in Tharparkar

MITHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commisioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Saturday said that a doctor tested negative as earlier positive with corona virus in Tharparkar.

In a statement he confirmed that test of a Dr Ghulam Mustafa Chaanyo, whose samples were sent to laboratory on suspicion of Covid-19 reported negative.

DC further said that earlier test of Doctor for coronavirus reported positive after he traveled to Umerkot from Karachi with his friend and was placed in Islamkot quarantine center for 2 days, where he tested negative.