Doctor dies of corona virus in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A senior doctor and chest specialist of Government TB hospital Sargodha died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning, hospital sources confirmed.

According to health department spokesman Dr Riaz that Dr.

Tanveer Bhatti was a chest specialist at Government TB hospital and had tested positive for the corona virus a week ago and was on a ventilator but later succumbed to the disease on Wednesday morning.

He is the second one to die of the virus. Earlier a day before Physician Dr. Amin had diedof COVID-19.