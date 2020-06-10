UrduPoint.com
Doctor Dies Of Corona Virus In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:58 PM

Doctor dies of corona virus in Sargodha

A senior doctor and chest specialist of Government TB hospital Sargodha died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning, hospital sources confirmed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A senior doctor and chest specialist of Government TB hospital Sargodha died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning, hospital sources confirmed.

According to health department spokesman Dr Riaz that Dr.

Tanveer Bhatti was a chest specialist at Government TB hospital and had tested positive for the corona virus a week ago and was on a ventilator but later succumbed to the disease on Wednesday morning.

He is the second one to die of the virus. Earlier a day before Physician Dr. Amin had diedof COVID-19.

