Doctor Dies Of Corona Virus In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:58 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A senior doctor and chest specialist of Government TB hospital Sargodha died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning, hospital sources confirmed.
According to health department spokesman Dr Riaz that Dr.
Tanveer Bhatti was a chest specialist at Government TB hospital and had tested positive for the corona virus a week ago and was on a ventilator but later succumbed to the disease on Wednesday morning.
He is the second one to die of the virus. Earlier a day before Physician Dr. Amin had diedof COVID-19.