Doctor dies of coronavirus, numbers rises to 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :One more doctor died of COVID-19 here on Saturday amid increasing number of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr. Mohsin contracted coronavirus infection a few weeks ago and was under treatment at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Paying tribute to Dr Mohsin and martyred doctors due to infectious virus , Provincial Doctors Association, Khyber Pakhtunkwa said total number of doctors dies from coronavirus infection has risen to 38 and more than 40 other health staff suffering with coronavirus.

Dr. Mohsin was an anesthesiologist specialist and was posted at City Hospital Peshawar.