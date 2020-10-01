UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctor Dies Of Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Doctor dies of Covid-19

A renowned gynecologist of Naushahro Feroze Dr Razia Shabir Memon could not recover from Covid-19 and died at the Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A renowned gynecologist of Naushahro Feroze Dr Razia Shabir Memon could not recover from Covid-19 and died at the Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi on Thursday.

While her husband Dr Ghulam Shabir was still fighting against Covid-19 at the same hospital.

The body reached Moro and she was buried according to SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Died Same From

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

1 hour ago

Rangers conduct flag march in city Karachi

11 seconds ago

Govt spending hefty amount to promote sports activ ..

12 seconds ago

PML-N rendered NAB ineffective to protect PPP corr ..

14 seconds ago

IIOJK authorities trying to hush-up extrajudicial ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.