Doctor Dies Of Covid-19
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:40 PM
A renowned gynecologist of Naushahro Feroze Dr Razia Shabir Memon could not recover from Covid-19 and died at the Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi on Thursday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A renowned gynecologist of Naushahro Feroze Dr Razia Shabir Memon could not recover from Covid-19 and died at the Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi on Thursday.
While her husband Dr Ghulam Shabir was still fighting against Covid-19 at the same hospital.
The body reached Moro and she was buried according to SOPs.