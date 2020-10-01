Doctor dies of Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A renowned gynecologist of Naushahro Feroze Dr Razia Shabir Memon could not recover from Covid-19 and died at the Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi on Thursday.

While her husband Dr Ghulam Shabir was still fighting against Covid-19 at the same hospital.

The body reached Moro and she was buried according to SOPs.