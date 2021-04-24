UrduPoint.com
Doctor Found Dead In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :A doctor was mysteriously found dead at a clinic situated in Gulberg area, here on Saturday.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and found the body of doctor Zafar in a pool of blood.

The police took the body into custody and later shifted to the dead house for postmortem.

Police are investigating on different aspects including murder and suicide.

