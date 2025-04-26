Doctor, his farm worker killed by armed men

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A notable doctor and literary figure, Dr Anwar Ali Almani, was shot dead on Saturday in a clash between two groups over a piece of agricultural land in a village in Tando Muhammad Khan district, located near Hyderabad.

According to police, two persons were killed and three were injured in the alleged fight between men of Nizamani and Almani castes in village Nim Layar.

The police identified the slain persons as Dr Almani and his peasant, Ahmed, while Muhamamd Umar Nizamani, Ali Muhammad Nizamani and Naimatullah Almani, were among those injured.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, but later the bodies were taken to the civil hospital of Tando Muhammad Khan for the medico legal formalities.

The police claimed that they immediately rushed to the crime scene but the suspects involved in the firing had escaped.

The incident's FIR could not be registered by Saturday evening.

The local people told the media that Nizamanis and Almanis had remained locked in a dispute concerning the land ownership for some years.