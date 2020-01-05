UrduPoint.com
Doctor Killed At Qazi Ahmed Town

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Doctor Killed at Qazi Ahmed town

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :A doctor was brutally murdered at Qazi Ahmed town when unidentified assailants opened direct firing at the clinic killing him instantly.

The incident occurred near Joona Mori in the jurisdiction of Qazi Ahmed Police station where Dr Yaseen was sitting at his clinic. The assailants managed to escape from the site. Police immediately arrived at the murder site and shifted the body to hospital.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

