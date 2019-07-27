UrduPoint.com
Doctor Killed, His Wife Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Unidentified armed men shot at and killed a doctor for putting up resistance, in the precincts of Basti Malook police station.

According to police, six robbers barged into the house of Dr Imtiaz and shot him dead and injured his wife during dacoity attempt.

Police team headed by SP investigation collected the evidence from the crime scene.

After registering the case, police claimed to have arrested four outlaws while their two accomplices.

Further investigation was underway.

