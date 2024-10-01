Doctor Of Lahore General Hospital Found Dead At Home
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2024 | 01:59 PM
Police say Dr. Shahbaz, a postgraduate trainee at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, was alone at his residence while his wife was at her parents’ home along with children
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) A doctor was found dead at his home in Lahore, the local police said on Tuesday.
The doctor was alone at home as his wife had gone to the house of her parents along with their children.
The body of Dr. Shahbaz, a physician at Lahore General Hospital, was discovered at his residence.
The police said that Dr.
Shahbaz, a postgraduate trainee at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, was found dead in his room.
Upon receiving information from the landlord, the police including the SP Model Town arrived at the scene, gathered evidence and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
The police stated that Dr. Shahbaz's wife was away with their children. The cause of death would be determined in the post-mortem report.
Recent Stories
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA advisory body to meet on Wednesday2 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted in warehouse in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue efforts stressed2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris’ struggle legitimate, India must end extra-judicial killings: APHC2 minutes ago
-
CPEC, other projects to be completed soon: Minister Qaiser Sheikh2 minutes ago
-
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Change Curriculum to E ..26 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 171,800 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
Naqvi congratulates China on national day32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary34 minutes ago
-
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow41 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers booked41 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman visits CPO Complex41 minutes ago