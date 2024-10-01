Open Menu

Doctor Of Lahore General Hospital Found Dead At Home

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2024 | 01:59 PM

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

Police say Dr. Shahbaz, a postgraduate trainee at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, was alone at his residence while his wife was at her parents’ home along with children

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) A doctor was found dead at his home in Lahore, the local police said on Tuesday.

The doctor was alone at home as his wife had gone to the house of her parents along with their children.

The body of Dr. Shahbaz, a physician at Lahore General Hospital, was discovered at his residence.

The police said that Dr.

Shahbaz, a postgraduate trainee at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, was found dead in his room.

Upon receiving information from the landlord, the police including the SP Model Town arrived at the scene, gathered evidence and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The police stated that Dr. Shahbaz's wife was away with their children. The cause of death would be determined in the post-mortem report.

