Doctor of PIMS challenges his suspension in the Islamabad High Court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) The decision to suspend doctor Mutahir Shah of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and ban upon her entry in the ministry has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Dr Mutahir Shah has filed a plea in the IHC while taking the plea that he has been appointed in PIMS since the last 14 years and didn't do any illegal work.National Health Services has suspended him for three months and also banned her entry inside the building of National Health Services.Petitioner prayed that court should set aside the decisions of his suspension for three months and ban on entry in the health ministry building.