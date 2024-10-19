Open Menu

Doctor Says Pneumonia Cases Among Children Mounted In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Doctor says pneumonia cases among children mounted in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Secretary General of Pakistan Pediatrics Association, Dr. Khalid Shafi, said on Saturday that the cases of pneumonia increased in October, November, and December in Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "More than 70,000 deaths are caused by pneumonia every year in Pakistan, and children under 2 years of age and people over 65 years of age are at high risk of pneumonia.

"

Explaining the symptoms, he said, "The symptoms of pneumonia include coughing up green, yellow, or red mucus, fever, sweating, chills, difficulty breathing, and chest pain due to deep breathing or coughing."

According to the emergency in-charge of the Children's Institute, "30 cases of pneumonia are being reported in the Children's Institute every day, while 10 to 15 cases of pneumonia are being reported in the civil hospital."

