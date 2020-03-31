Doctor, seven others tested coronavirus positive as private hospitals, hotels declared as quarantine centers

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent Government Hospital Kohsar and eight other persons on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus while three private hospitals and three hotels have been declared as quarantine centers in Hyderabad city.

According to health department sources, the coronavirus tests of Dr Suresh Kumar, a medical superintendent of government hospital Kohsar, Latifabad, a sweeper of the same hospital and 6 other members of Tableeghi Jamat came positive here on Tuesday.

The Medical Superintendent of Kohsar hospital has been quarantined at his office while other patients were shifted to different quarantine facilities set up in the city for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the District Administration has also declared three private hospitals and three hotels of the city as quarantine center in wake of increasing number of coronavirus patients in the city.

According to notification issued here by the Deputy Commissioner, first floor of Rajputana hospital consisting of 70 rooms, first floor of ISRA Hospital consisting of 28 rooms and second floor of Memon Hospital consisting of 25 rooms while Hotel Indus Hyderabad, Hotel Crown Latifabad and Hotel City Gate, Hyderabad were converted into quarantine facilities till further orders.

In wake of rapid increase in number of patients suffering from Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), throughout the country, the District Administration by exercising powers conferred under section-3 of Sindh Epidemic Disease Act 2014, decided to declare above mentioned private hospitals and hotels a quarantine centers till further orders, notification stated.

As per notification, Dr Nusrat Khowaja of Sindh Government hospital Qasimabad and Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Dr Iqbal Ansari, MS Shah Bhittai Hospital and Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad and Dr. Abdul Hameed Abro MS Sindh Government Hospital Pareetabad and Assistant Commissioner City will look after all three private hospitals as focal persons respectively.

The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad and Assistant Commissioner City Hyderabad will look after as focal persons of quarantine centers set up at Indus Hotel, Crown Hotel Latifabad and City Gate Hotel respectively, order stated.