Doctor Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Doctor shot dead

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A doctor was shot dead in Ahbab Colony, here on Sunday.

Police said unknown persons entered the house of Dr. Fayyaz Hussain and shot him dead. The slain orthopedic belonged to Layyah and was working at General Hospital Lahore. His wife is also an orthopedic doctor.

Police and forensic teams reached the crime scene and collected evidence.

General Hospital Principal Prof. Alfreed Zafar condemned the murder of Dr. Fayyaz and demanded that the accused be brought to justice.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took notice of the doctor's murder and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

