Doctor shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :A doctor was shot dead over matrimonial issue, in the precincts of Sadr police station on Friday late night.

Police said on Saturday that Dr Haq Nawaz Wattoo, resident of Raza Town was returning home in a car after closing his clinic "Waleed Hospital" situated near Fish Farm Sitiana Road when four persons on two motorcycles reportedly opened fire and injured him critically near WASA Disposal Station on Sitiana Road. The accused fled the scene.

The injured was being shifted to hospital when he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Taking notice of the murder, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Umar Saeed Malik immediately constituted a high-level committee headed by SSP Investigation Capt (Retd) Muhammad Ajmal.

The CPO directed the 5-member committee to probe into the matter and submit a report at the earliest, besides the arrest of culprits so that justice could be dispensed to the bereaved family without any delay.

Police have registered a case against four accused including 2 nominated persons Tanveer and his brother Ajmal residents of Sitiana Road.

The police have arrested five suspects including two nominated persons.

Waleed Nawaz reported the police that his father had arranged his third marriage with Tayyabah who had got divorce from accused Tanveer before marriage with Dr Haq Nawaz. Over the issue, Tanveer along with his brother Ajmal and two othersallegedly shot dead Dr Haq Nawaz.

Further investigation was underway.