UrduPoint.com

Doctor Shot Dead

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Doctor shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :A doctor was shot dead over matrimonial issue, in the precincts of Sadr police station on Friday late night.

Police said on Saturday that Dr Haq Nawaz Wattoo, resident of Raza Town was returning home in a car after closing his clinic "Waleed Hospital" situated near Fish Farm Sitiana Road when four persons on two motorcycles reportedly opened fire and injured him critically near WASA Disposal Station on Sitiana Road. The accused fled the scene.

The injured was being shifted to hospital when he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Taking notice of the murder, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Umar Saeed Malik immediately constituted a high-level committee headed by SSP Investigation Capt (Retd) Muhammad Ajmal.

The CPO directed the 5-member committee to probe into the matter and submit a report at the earliest, besides the arrest of culprits so that justice could be dispensed to the bereaved family without any delay.

Police have registered a case against four accused including 2 nominated persons Tanveer and his brother Ajmal residents of Sitiana Road.

The police have arrested five suspects including two nominated persons.

Waleed Nawaz reported the police that his father had arranged his third marriage with Tayyabah who had got divorce from accused Tanveer before marriage with Dr Haq Nawaz. Over the issue, Tanveer along with his brother Ajmal and two othersallegedly shot dead Dr Haq Nawaz.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Faisalabad Fire Police Police Station Marriage Divorce Road Doctor Car Family From

Recent Stories

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

5 minutes ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

1 hour ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

1 hour ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

1 hour ago
 Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MP ..

Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MPAs till Sept 14

2 hours ago
 PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victi ..

PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victims

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.