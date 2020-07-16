Doctor shot dead

Mandi Bahauddin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A doctor was shot dead at his clinic in village Phaphra in Malakwal Police Station.

According to police here on Thursday,Dr. Mazhar Iqbal was present at his clinic in the village Phapra, when Javed Iqbal r/o the same village along with his armed accomplices came there and open indiscriminate fire at him.

The doctor was shifted to THQ Hospital Malakwal in critical condition where he succumbed to wounds.

However,all accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police said the reason behind the alleged murder was prolonged litigation between the parties.

On the report of victims son,police registered case under section148/149,109/302 PPC and further investigation was underway.