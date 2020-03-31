Doctor shot dead in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Miawali police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Miawali police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Surgeon Dr. Aftab Ahmad khan Niazi resident of Mianwali City was heading towards home after attending a private hospital on his car last night when some unidentified armed persons opened fire at his vehicle at Eidgah Chowk, as a result he got injured.

Rescue 1122, shifted the injured to DHQ hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi took notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the accused in 24 hours.