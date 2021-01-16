Doctor shot dead in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A doctor was shot dead by unidentified armed men at the Mir Ali Bypass in North Waziristan on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, Dr Waliullah Dawar was a professor at Banu Medical College who was targeted by unidentified armed men at the Mir Ali Bypass at 10 pm on Friday late night.

He was going to Mir Ali from Banu, when he was assassinated.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation was underway.