UrduPoint.com

Doctor, SMO Face Inquiry On Young Man's Death Sans Emergency Treatment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Doctor, SMO face inquiry on young man's death sans emergency treatment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy commissioner Captain (Retd) Samiullah Abid on Thursday ordered an inquiry against a doctor and the senior medical officer (SMO) of Rural Health Centre, Khangarh in response to the reports emerged that a young man died of accident-related wounds as no doctor was found at the health facility to treat him.

"Strict legal action would be taken against the absent doctor and the SMO," DC said during a visit to RHC, Khangarh.

Malik Abdul Khaliq Lang, a young man from Khangarh, was brought to RHC Khangarh after he suffered injuries in a rickshaw accident on Nov 17 at 5pm.

But the doctor was absent and the dispenser, Meraj, advised relatives of the injured to take him to the DHQ hospital. They did so but the injured died on the way.

Journalists and media workers met the deputy commissioner and informed him about the sad incident. Taking swift action, the DC thereupon visited RHC and ordered an inquiry against the doctor and SMO.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Visit Doctor Died Young Man Khangarh Media From Sad

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

1 hour ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

2 hours ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

3 hours ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.