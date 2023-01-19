(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy commissioner Captain (Retd) Samiullah Abid on Thursday ordered an inquiry against a doctor and the senior medical officer (SMO) of Rural Health Centre, Khangarh in response to the reports emerged that a young man died of accident-related wounds as no doctor was found at the health facility to treat him.

"Strict legal action would be taken against the absent doctor and the SMO," DC said during a visit to RHC, Khangarh.

Malik Abdul Khaliq Lang, a young man from Khangarh, was brought to RHC Khangarh after he suffered injuries in a rickshaw accident on Nov 17 at 5pm.

But the doctor was absent and the dispenser, Meraj, advised relatives of the injured to take him to the DHQ hospital. They did so but the injured died on the way.

Journalists and media workers met the deputy commissioner and informed him about the sad incident. Taking swift action, the DC thereupon visited RHC and ordered an inquiry against the doctor and SMO.