Doctor, son found dead in Clifton area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A doctor and his son were found dead in their house near Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mazar in Clifton area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazir told APP that the deceased were identified as Dr Faseeh Usmani and his son, Kamran. He said the bodies had knife marks.

The SSP said that wife of the deceased doctor had reported the incident and as per her statement she had gone outside for a walk and found both her husband and son dead when she returned home.

Sheeraz Nazir added that the incident did not seem to be an attempt of robbery or dacoity, however, the investigations were underway, he said.

Meanwhile Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, seeking details of the incident, directed the SSP-Investigation (South) to ensure the monitoring of the case by himself.

The Sindh Police chief directed that transparent investigation into the incident and arrest of culprits be ensured.