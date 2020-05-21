Doctor testes COVID-19 positive in Attock

After a female nurse of district headquarters hospital Attock tested novel coronavirus ,a doctor of the same hospital tested positive of deadly virus on Thursday

According to district health authorities, the numbers of novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases were increasing at an alarming pace in the Attock as district number of positive and suspected cases keeps escalating.

The number of suspected patients also reached at alarming tally of 1922 patients.

The district focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi talking to APP on Thursday has confirmed that the numbers of suspect cases also keep escalating and so far samples of 5352 suspected patients were sent for testing in which 97 were tested positive, 1585 were tested negative and results of 240 are awaited.

He said that results of 239 persons are awaited so far.

He said that 15 patients were under treatment at various health centres and all were stable while 48 recovered.

Responding to a question, he said that as many as 31 patients were quarantined in which seven were kept at isolation at various quarantine centers while 24 others home quarantined.