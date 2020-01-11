UrduPoint.com
Doctor Urge Precautionary Measures Against Continues Cold Infections

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 01:47 PM

Health expert on Saturday advised citizens to take extra preventive measures against diseases associated with the cold season as number of patients with viral diseases like flu, chest infection and pneumonia has increased in hospitals.

Talking to private news channel, An ENT specialist Dr Qaiser Sajjad advised to use precautionary measures to prevent themselves and others from getting the infection and to take symptomatic treatment for relief.

He advised that the people should also wear warm clothes to minimize the likelihood of having respiratory and communicable diseases.

He also recommended intake of fruits and vegetables containing much Vitamin C to prevent such infections.

Doctor also expressed concern that people are not taking the appropriate precautions to prevent the virus spreading, such as washing hands frequently and thoroughly and getting the flu vaccine.

He said alongside regular symptoms such as colds, cough and sore throat, it has been witnessed that citizens specially kids are complaining for joint pains and vomiting.

"Children elders and others with diabetes, asthma and chronic lung diseases also require extra care for prevention and treatment," he added.

He advised parents to keep their children indoors and maintain a warm atmosphere.

Specialist said that the people should use green tea, coffee and tea to avoid viral infections.

Replying a Question about self-medication and use of antibiotics, he said citizens should avoid any self medications at home in case of viral flu and common cold, adding that the best treatment can only be suggested by consultant physician or general practitioners, who could decide the proper course of treatment after examining the patients and their symptoms.

