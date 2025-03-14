LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Civil Society Members and social Activists of Larkana Celebrated World Rivers day in rallies shape on Friday.

PMA President Dr Diyali Gul said that the Significance of World Rivers Day, Rivers shape landscapes, influence climate patterns, and sustain transportation. They are integral to human culture, appearing in art, literature, and history. Despite their importance, rivers face severe challenges, including:Pollution from industrial waste, chemicals, and untreated sewage.

Dr Sher Mohammad Shaikh (Surgeon) Former Principal CMC Larkana said Deforestation leading to soil erosion and disturbed river ecosystems.Climate change affecting river flow, water temperatures, and ecosystems. This day serves as a reminder to protect rivers and their ecosystems. Educational programs and campaigns are vital in raising awareness.They inform the public about the value of rivers and how to protect them.

Dr Raja Lakhair Orthopedic (Surgeon) said that the theme is "Waterways of Life." It underscores the crucial role rivers play in sustaining life.

Waterways: Refers to rivers, streams, and wetlands that provide vital services.Of Life. Highlights that rivers are dynamic systems that nourish ecosystems.Waterways of life represents the interconnectedness of rivers, ecosystems, and human societies.

This theme aims to inspire respect and care for rivers.

Rivers are not just resources; they are lifelines for our planet.The History of World Rivers Day World Rivers Day was first celebrated in 2005, initiated by the International River Network. It was created to raise awareness about the importance of rivers and the threats they face.Through awareness and action, we can help preserve these critical natural resources.

Dr Shoaib Ahmed Chandio ortho Surgeon said that in Sindh, Pakistan, communities come together on this day to raise awareness about the Indus River and other waterways, which are facing threats like pollution, unsustainable practices and the drying out of their catchment areas.

"We hear about the protests almost daily; another one is planned at different locations along the mighty Indus in Sindh. We will be doomed if water flows downstream shrink further.”

Social Activists said that the Indus River is a vital lifeline for Sindh, and communities there are concerned about its health and future.Activists and communities often demand the free flow of the Indus River, arguing that dams and canals have negatively impacted the river's health and the livelihoods of people who depend on it.Large number of activists reached at Jinnah Bagh Press Club Larkana and raised their sologan was to save the Indus river and water is our source of life.