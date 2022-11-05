(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The Grand Health Alliance announced boycott of work in the Outdoor Patient Department, surgical and other wards of the government hospitals.

A meeting of the alliance, chaired by Dr Roshan Chandio at Liaquat University Hospital here on Saturday, said the measles immunization campaign would be boycotted.