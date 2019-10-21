Doctors appealed to be back on duty for patients' sake

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Civil Society Forum (CSF) Multan has appealed to the doctors to be back on duty for treatment of patients at public hospitals.

In a press statement, president CSF Multan Shahid Mahmood Ansari, Khawaja Zia Siddiqui, Javed Iqbal Khan and Saqlain Baloch said that number of patients in need of treatment, medical or surgical, was on the rise, and added that doctors should be back on duty to meet their moral duty towards patients in need of treatment.

They requested the government and the doctors to discuss the issues.

They said that poor patients can not bear the absence of treatment at public hospitals.