Doctors ask citizens to ensure protective measures against Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Young Consultant Association (YCA) and Spokesperson All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) Dr Asfandyar Khan on Saturday advised the citizens to follow government direction of social distancing to avoid spread of Covid-19 in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Young consultant Association (YCA) and Spokesperson All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) Dr Asfandyar Khan on Saturday advised the citizens to follow government direction of social distancing to avoid spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Addressing a press conference alongwith other doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Asfandyar said that keeping in view the patients load on existing health system and limited resources, citizens should cooperate with the doctors and follow all guidelines issued for them by the departments concerned.

"When the risk of spread of disease is very high in present situation, the only option left for prevention from the disease was to remain at home and avoid unnecessary movement outside.

" He said that there was a need to improve disease testing capacity to know the exact figure of confirmed corona patients in the country. He demanded of the quarters concerned to ensure health risk allowance during corona situation for doctors.

He expressed the hope that the safety of health professionals will be ensured and all doctors and health workers will be provided personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and N95 masks alongwith hand sanitizers in the hospitals.

He also asked the shopkeepers to implement disease protection guidelines for safety of citizens. He asked the citizens and shopkeepers at various markers to ensure following national guidelines of social distancing to avoid spread of Covid-19.